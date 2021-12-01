Knicks have until December 15 to decide on Walker’s fate, according to NBA trade rumors.

The New York Knicks have yet to make an official decision on Kemba Walker, but there are rumors that a trade could come shortly.

Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks’ coach, benched the four-time All-Star in favor of Alec Burks, a decision he thought was important to get the team back on track.

Any transaction involving Walker, on the other hand, appears to be on hold.

According to Spotrac, any deal involving the 31-year-old guard may only begin after December 15, according to his contract status.

According to NBA.com, this clause was included in the $17 million two-year contract Walker signed with the Knicks last August.

In any case, it appears that a number of NBA teams are interested in acquiring the 6-foot guard.

At least three teams have approached the Knicks about a possible trade for the All-Star guard, according to sources quoted by Jordan Schultz of the Pull Up podcast.

There is precedent for this, given the Knicks have yet to officially disclose Walker’s availability for trade.

So far, league insiders have provided information on a probable Walker deal, according to A. Sherrod Blakely of the Bleacher Report.

Walker, on the other hand, is likely to leave New York unless Thibodeau changes his mind.

In a previous post, the Houston Rockets’ John Wall was mentioned.

Wall has yet to play a minute for the Rockets this season after the two sides decided to explore for a trade partner for the former first-round choice.

Walker has been a disappointment in New York, averaging 11.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in 18 games.

These were far from the stats he put up during his two-year stay with the Boston Celtics. He averaged 19.9 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 99 games.

According to Basketball-Reference, the two-time NBA Sportsmanship Award winner enjoyed his greatest season with the Charlotte Hornets in 2018-19, averaging 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 82 regular-season games.