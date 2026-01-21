Knicks Face Growing Tension Amid Trade Rumors and Slumping Form

The New York Knicks, once sitting comfortably at the top of the Eastern Conference, are now grappling with their worst stretch of the 2025-26 NBA season. After a promising 23-9 start, the team has now lost nine of its last 11 games, slipping to 25-18 and facing increased pressure from frustrated fans and media alike. With the trade deadline fast approaching, speculation surrounding potential roster moves has intensified.

Team Struggles, Trade Talk Escalates

Despite the Knicks’ early success, recent performances have exposed significant issues with the roster. The team’s recent slide has been particularly frustrating for both players and fans. A dismal loss to the Dallas Mavericks, where New York surrendered 75 points in the first half and failed to mount any significant comeback, was a low point. The home crowd, which had once been a source of energy for the team, voiced their displeasure with boos for the first time this season.

Key players like Karl-Anthony Towns, acquired in a high-profile trade last offseason, have struggled to meet expectations. Towns, in particular, has had a rough year, posting the worst shooting efficiency of his career. Even the return of Jalen Brunson, one of the few bright spots on the team, couldn’t turn the tide. Brunson’s absence due to a minor ankle injury coincided with the team’s downturn, further complicating the situation for head coach Mike Brown, who has largely avoided blame for the team’s woes.

While trade rumors swirl around figures like Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby, Knicks management has shown reluctance to make drastic changes. Reports suggest the franchise isn’t actively pursuing deals involving Towns or Bridges, though some reports have linked them to potential moves for star players like Giannis Antetokounmpo. This cautious stance reflects a belief that the team still has the talent to turn things around, but time is running out.

The Road Ahead for New York

The Knicks now sit in third place in the East, but their margin over the Play-In spots is razor-thin, and with the NBA Cup curse affecting teams coming off deep in-season tournament runs, the pressure is mounting. Calls for immediate action are growing louder, and even some in the locker room, like Josh Hart, have voiced frustration with the team’s lack of effort and cohesion in recent games.

As the February 2026 trade deadline approaches, Knicks leadership faces tough decisions. Do they remain patient and hope for improved performance, or make a bold move to change the roster? The next few weeks will determine whether the team can turn their season around and finally live up to the expectations placed upon them.