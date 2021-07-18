Knicks’ Derrick Rose’s ‘Heir’ Could Go To Nets In NBA Draft 2021 – Report

According to a rumor, the New York Knicks may not be the favorites to land a potential Derrick Rose successor in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Tre Mann has been generating a lot of hype ahead of the NBA Draft in 2021, which will take place on July 29.

Mann was widely expected to be selected by the Knicks at No. 21, but according to CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone’s newest mock draft, the former Florida Gators point guard could end up with the Brooklyn Nets at No. 27.

Mann was expected to be a solid match for the Knicks until Boone’s report. NBA Draft experts have praised his backcourt game after his outstanding performance with the Gators.

Mann, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo, could be a good replacement for Rose in New York.

Woo noted, “The Knicks have some greater flexibility entering the draft.” “After more or less crossing the threshold from rebuilding to competing, expect New York to aim to build on a good year and continue to improve the roster. With these decisions, they’ll probably surely look into their options.”

“However, with Immanuel Quickley more effectively a combo guard and Derrick Rose towards the end of his career, the Knicks have an obvious need for a lead guard in the long run,” he continued. “With a fluid handling and pull-up game to go along with perfect size for his position, [Tre] Mann has great offensive talent and showed hints of breaking out toward the end of the season.”

Scott Gleeson of USA Today believes the 20-year-old will bring his A game to the Knicks after proven himself to be a great player with the Gators.

Gleeson added, “Mann is the type of point guard who can play both on and off the ball, which could be a good match in New York.” “At Florida, he shot 40% from beyond the arc and is used to a physical style.”

Apart from the Knicks, an earlier rumor suggested that the Golden State Warriors would be interested in Mann’s skills if the Warriors select him at No. 7 or 14.

Mann’s singular aim to channel Stephen Curry has positioned him as a potential apprentice for the three-time NBA champion.

Mann told Pacers.com during his pre-draft workout, “I watch Trae Young, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and CJ McCollum, guys like that who are creative and can create their own shots; the same sort of game I have.”

