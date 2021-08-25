Knicks Center Files Lawsuit Against Former Agent, according to NBA News.

Nerlens Noel of the New York Knicks has filed a lawsuit against his former agency, Klutch Sports, and its founder, Rich Paul.

Noel is suing Paul and Klutch Sports for $58 million in lost earnings, according to Darren Heitner of Sports Agent Blog, after the player disclosed that it was his former agent who convinced him to pass up a four-year, $70 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Since many have lambasted the Knicks center for not accepting the long-term deal that also provides him financial security, the Noel gaffe has become a well-known “know your own value” cautionary story among NBA fans and throughout the league.

Paul, who represents players such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Trae Young, and Ben Simmons, persuaded Noel to end his previous partnership with Happy Walters, who had represented him since 2013.

Paul lost interest in Noel after he suffered a ruptured ligament in his thumb, and Paul never followed through on his pledge to make him a “100 million guy,” according to the University of Kentucky product.

Noel signed a two-year, $3.75 million league-minimum deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018 after turning down the Mavericks’ offer, and another minimum deal with the New York Knicks last season.

According to Heitner’s report, Noel canceled his contract with Paul and Klutch Sports in December 2020 after learning that Paul “had a history of mismanaging and disregarding other clients and losing them big money.”

Noel now has some stability in New York after signing a three-year, $32 million agreement with the Knicks, where he was represented by Catalyst Sports’ George Langberg.

“Noel wants to be made whole for losing what he claims is $58 million in missed earnings after being pushed to quit Walters and pass up a $70 million over four-year deal from the Mavericks,” Heitner writes at the close of his piece.

Money is important for a good big man like Noel, as conventional big men have lost their luster in the new, small-ball era of basketball.

With 5.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game, Noel led the surging Knicks to a playoff berth.

Those who are skeptical of the contract should consider his defensive abilities.

Noel sits in the 97th percentile of big men in terms of block percentage, according to Cleaning the Glass.