Klopp Slams Manchester United and ‘Other Clubs’ For Trying To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Cristiano Ronaldo craze hasn’t amused Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Ronaldo did a surprise U-turn and returned to Manchester United, the club said on Friday, after being strongly linked with a move to Manchester City.

While some are ecstatic about Ronaldo’s arrival, Klopp believes that clubs seeking a player like Ronaldo are more concerned with immediate success than with their long-term growth.

“I followed it [the Ronaldo story]like a football fan, but I have no knowledge about it,” Klopp told reporters at a news conference on Friday, including ESPN. “It’s not for me to pass judgment on that, but if other clubs can do it, it’s not a business for the future, [the next]three to four years; it’s about now and right now. That is how some teams operate, and that is good, but there must be other approaches, clubs that look back two or three years and have achieved success.”

Klopp also stated that Liverpool will not attempt to attract big-name players simply because the club has the financial means to do so.

“It’s not necessarily about having the finest group in the world; it’s about growing as a squad and a club, which is exactly what we’ve done,” the manager said. “We have resources and have been putting them together for quite some time. I don’t have time to research other clubs. I hear the news, but I don’t have time to consider what they can do.”

He said, “We brought in [Ibrahima] Konate.” “He wasn’t cheap; he had a price tag. However, all of the offensive, attacking players that other teams are acquiring – obviously, they saw a need for it and have the money to do so, but we will not use that as an excuse.”

The Reds have just completed the signing of Bobby Clark, a young wonder from Newcastle United who is expected to become a star in the future, in accordance with Klopp’s attitude.

In terms of Liverpool’s first team, the German coach stated that he is satisfied with his present roster and that he will not bring in further quality unless it is absolutely essential.

“We don’t want any more players,” Klopp added. “Adding more players makes no sense unless something happens.” Everyone anticipates additional player additions, but first, let’s take a look at the squad. Are you in the market for a new fullback? A new goalkeeper, perhaps? We already have some good players.”

"We have experienced players in midfield, as well as interesting young youngsters in Harvey Elliott and Curtis.