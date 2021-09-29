Klopp Responds To Man City’s Loss To PSG Ahead Of Premier League Showdown

Jurgen Klopp stated cautiously ahead of Liverpool FC’s Premier League match against Manchester City that the Etihad side “would want to strike back” after their Champions League setback.

Manchester City was defeated 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a Champions League away match on Tuesday, while Liverpool had a great outing in Porto, thrashing the hosts 5-1.

In the Premier League on Sunday, Liverpool will face reigning champions Manchester City.

“City will undoubtedly seek to retaliate. But, after a few games [playing away]without our fans, we’re finally at home, so let’s give it a go,” Klopp was reported by BBC Sport as saying following his side’s remarkable victory over Porto.

While Liverpool dominated Porto in their Champions League encounter, Klopp noted that there are still areas where the Reds can improve in order to match Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

“The most essential thing, first and foremost, is the outcome. At Porto, it’s a gigantic one. Winning, and the manner in which we won, enhances the experience. It was enjoyable in many ways. We were able to witness Porto watching our last match against Brentford. They went straight to the point. In the same interview, Klopp stated, “I wanted to get everything sorted on the pitch, and that’s what we did step-by-step.”

In Porto, Liverpool’s top three – Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino – scored. After coming off the bench in the second half, Firmino scored twice. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota, who came on ahead of the Brazilian striker, failed to make the most of his opportunities.

James Milner tied former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard for the most assists in the Champions League for the Reds in the Porto match. Milner, who set up Mane’s goal on Tuesday, now has the same number of assists as Gerrard in the top-tier European competition.

“In the first half, we scored some key goals, if not the most spectacular. We had complete control of the game in the second half. It [momentum]always helps, but it isn’t enough against City; we need more than just momentum. We have to play better than we did tonight, that much is certain. Klopp continued, “It will be a very different game.”