Klopp praises Liverpool’s young star after the 2-0 victory, saying, “He Has An Impressive Right Foot.”

After Liverpool’s 2-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp praised Trent Alexander-Arnold, describing him as having “a fairly impressive right foot.”

Alexander-Arnold set up goals for Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota as Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 10-1 to reach the 2021-22 Champions League last-16. With two games remaining in the group stage, Liverpool is unblemished in the campaign.

“He’s a good player, and his right foot is particularly brilliant, and his awareness is exceptional. He’s terrific when he’s on top of his game, that’s how it is. But, because of how we set up the first goal with the triangle and Hendo and Mo on that side, Trent has all the space and time in the world to put the cross in “In a post-match interview with Liverpool’s official website, Klopp was cited as stating.

According to Opta Joe, Liverpool has now gone 25 games without losing in all competitions (win -18, draw – 7) — their joint-longest such streak since joining the Football League in 1893 (also a run of 25 in 1982).

“Second goal, clearly Sadio’s tremendous skill set, just physically so strong, technically so brilliant, getting past the defender, handing the ball to Hendo, Hendo outside, and then getting through the gap, so that’s good football. Finally, Trent can cross as well as he wants, but they don’t look as good if there’s no recipient in the middle, so it’s a good combination “In the same interview, Klopp added.

To put Alexander-excellence Arnold’s on the field for Liverpool into perspective, only Kevin De Bruyne (51) has more assists in all competitions than Alexander-Arnold since the start of the 2018-19 season (44).

Alexander-Arnold, who made his Liverpool debut in the 2016-17 season, has a total of 50 assists and 10 goals for the Reds in all competitions. The teenage right-back has played a key role in Liverpool’s success under Klopp, with the club winning four titles in all, including the Champions League and Premier League.