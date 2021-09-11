Klopp praises attacker Erling Haaland, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Erling Haaland is attracting interest from top clubs all over Europe, and it’s easy to understand why.

Since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, the Norwegian striker has been in excellent form, scoring 34 goals in 38 Bundesliga appearances.

Liverpool is one of the clubs rumored to be interested in the 20-year-old, with manager Jurgen Klopp even replying to the rumours.

It’s easy to see why so many clubs are interested in the prolific striker, who is also the fastest player in Champions League history to score 20 goals, having done it in just 14 games.

Jurgen Klopp has already lauded Haaland publicly, describing him as a “force of nature.”

When asked about Haaland, he told German tabloid Bild, “There is of course a danger with such an outstanding skill.”

“The young man is a force to be reckoned with. I wasn’t sure if there was a dent in the ground since when he celebrated a goal, he hit the ball on the ground.

“He’ll be in talks with major teams sooner or later. I’m not sure if that will be the case next season, but Dortmund will have to prepare accordingly.”

“I don’t have his number!” Klopp responded when questioned about Liverpool’s interest in Haaland.

“He’s really a fascinating player.” I enjoy how he brings a lot of enthusiasm on the pitch. However, most of the teams would keep an eye on him.”

Michael Rummenigge, a former Dortmund player, has supported the Reds to sign the Dortmund star.

“Yes,” he said to Sport1. They [Haaland and Mbappe] have the ability to get there. After this season, we’ll have to see where he goes.

“Because Real and Barca are both in financial trouble, I could see him relocating to England. His father used to go there as well. For Haaland, I can easily see Liverpool.”

Haaland’s Dortmund contract includes a release clause worth roughly €75 million, but it doesn’t kick in until next summer.

Dortmund had planned to keep Haaland for two years after signing him from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020, but his form has been so impressive that many clubs would be willing to pay more than his release clause to get him a year sooner.

