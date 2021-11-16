Klopp is dealing with a new injury scare following Mane and Henderson’s setbacks before of Liverpool’s match against Arsenal, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp is facing another injury concern ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday.

Andy Robertson, a Scottish defender, staggered off the field while on national duty against Denmark in a World Cup qualification match on Monday. Scotland won 2-0 at Hampden Park to advance to the World Cup play-off semi-finals under Steve Clarke.

According to media outlet Sportsmole, Scotland captain Robertson collapsed to the ground in the 79th minute and was unable to finish the entire 90 minutes owing to a hamstring ailment.