Klopp Confirms Mo Salah’s Contract Extension Amid Link-Up With Legendary Club

Liverpool may never have been on the verge of losing Mohamed Salah, despite all the rumors.

The Reds have had a fantastic start to the season. However, the club must address a few critical issues in the near future to ensure that things remain as they are.

Salah’s contract extension is at the top of the list.

Salah’s current Liverpool contract runs out in the summer of 2023. However, the Reds will need to agree to new conditions because other clubs are interested in signing the prolific scorer.

Despite the rumors, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that there is “really nothing” to be concerned about, and that “talks” about Salah’s contract renewal are already underway.

“We’re discussing, and extending a contract with a player like Mo isn’t something you do over a cup of tea in the afternoon and come to an agreement,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “That’s perfectly typical.” There isn’t much else to say about Mo. He talks about it, and I can only say a few things because the rest is definitely not for public consumption.” “However, I’m not sure if he gave the interview in English or if it was translated and delivered in English, which is an issue we’ve seen in the last few days,” the coach added. “There are a lot of things that can go wrong when someone attempts to accomplish that, and Mo and I are both fine.” “I believe that what we all want is clarity, and that things like this require time.” Salah’s preference has never been an issue because he intends to stay with Liverpool regardless of anyone else is interested in signing him.

Salah told MBC Masr TV, “I said it multiple times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool.”

“However, the management has the final say, and they must resolve this issue.””

Barcelona had been heavily connected with a move for the award-winning striker prior to Klopp and Salah’s words.

According to recent rumours, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wants Salah to join his team.

Despite being charmed, the Egyptian promptly declined the Catalans’ offer to join them.

The two-time English Premier League winner revealed, "I read what was said about Xavi's interest in signing me." "This makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I'm content with my current situation in Liverpool.