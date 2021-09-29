Klete Keller, a former Olympic swimmer, pleads guilty to insurgency charges in the United States Capitol.

Klete Keller, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, pled guilty to one felony charge on Wednesday after footage from the January 6 Capitol Riot was leaked to Twitter earlier this year.

Klete Keller, an Olympic swimmer, has entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of impeding an official action. TK admits to spending nearly an hour at the Capitol during the #CapitolRiot, afterwards destroying his phone and throwing away the Olympic jacket he wore….

September 29, 2021 — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein)

Keller was initially charged with many criminal offenses, but those counts were dropped after he negotiated a plea agreement with prosecutors; instead, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of impeding an official proceeding.

A video from the brawl shows the 38-year-old shoving police inside the US Capitol as pro-Trump demonstrators protested Joe Biden’s presidential victory while donning a Team USA jacket with an official Olympic patch. Keller and the audience were seen shoving Capitol Police as cops attempted to reclaim the Rotunda about the 15-second mark in the video.

After Capitol Police went in to recapture the Rotunda, Trump supporters fought back. pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy

Julio Rosas (@Julio Rosas11) (@Julio Rosas11) (@Julio Rosas11) ( 6th of January, 2021

According to Politico reporter Josh Gerstein, Keller reportedly acknowledged to spending an hour inside the Capitol during the disturbance and discarded the phone he used as well as the clothing he wore.

Keller has not yet been sentenced, but the charge is expected to result in a sentence of 21 to 27 months in jail. A judge is not obligated to follow the advice.

In January, the former Olympian was charged with obstructing law police, aggressive entrance and disorderly behavior, and accessing a prohibited building for the first time. In February, new charges were added to the list, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official procedure, accessing a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Keller agreed to a plea deal with the United States District Court in Washington, D.C., and the majority of the charges were dropped.

Keller swam at the University of Southern California and was a member of the United States Olympic swim teams in 2000, 2004, and 2008.

Keller competed in the men’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay with Micahel Phelps, Ryan Lochte, and Peter Vanderkaay at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens. This is a condensed version of the information.