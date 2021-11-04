Klay Thompson’s Imminent Injury Return Boosts Warriors’ Championship Chances

The Golden State Warriors’ early success is a warning to the rest of the NBA. The Warriors, who are tied for first place in the Western Conference with a 6-1 record, will only improve when their second-best player returns to the court.

Klay Thompson hasn’t played since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals due to a torn ACL and a ruptured Achilles that he sustained during the series. According to the latest news from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Thompson is on his way back to the team.

Kerr told reporters Tuesday that “Klay’s impending comeback is a major element for our squad.” “There is a sense of excitement and expectancy surrounding Klay’s return.” Thompson is improving as he works out on his own. Within the following two weeks, the three-time champion is likely to be cleared to fully train with the squad. According to sources, the Warriors are eyeing Christmas as a possible date for Thompson to make his debut.

After two significant injuries and two and a half years away from the NBA, it’s unclear how effective Thompson will be. Thompson was an All-Star in each of his last five full seasons, making him one of the finest shooters of all time. Thompson has a career scoring average of 19.5 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from three-point range.

“We’re watching his development on the injury front,” Kerr added.

“It’s more gradual, more week to week than day to day,” she says. However, we can see him gaining stronger, more at ease, and faster with his cutting and lateral movement. Everything is pretty thrilling. We’re overjoyed to see the light at the end of the tunnel at long last.” The Warriors are considered one of the most serious challengers in the West to the Los Angeles Lakers, who are the overwhelming favorites to win the conference. Golden State has already defeated three teams that have qualified for the 2021 playoffs, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen Curry, who averages 26.7 points per game, is still one of the league’s best players. Curry came in third place for MVP previous season. Jordan Poole, a third-year shooting guard, is the Warriors’ second-leading scorer with 16.4 points per game while Thompson is out.

After making the NBA Finals every year from 2015 to 2019, Golden State has missed the playoffs for the past two seasons.