Klay Thompson Makes a Bold Statement About the Warriors’ Immediate Future in NBA News.

Klay Thompson does not believe the Golden State Warriors’ tenure as an NBA dynasty has come to an end.

“We have the potential to be one of the greatest dynasties in history—and it isn’t over yet.” “I honestly believe it,” Thompson told Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated.

The Warriors established a storied and record-breaking team in the mid-2010s, led by Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green, that teams all around the league tried to beat but couldn’t on most nights.

Curry is 33 years old, and Thompson and Green are all 31 years old, so that core isn’t getting any younger.

Fans and onlookers wondered if the time had come to really blow things up in San Francisco when Thompson had his first significant injury (an ACL tear in June 2019).

The Warriors were at the bottom of the Western Conference standings for the first time in years, which earned them the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, which went to athletic 7-footer James Wiseman.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers and owner Joe Lacob are too proud of their efforts to give up, especially after Thompson’s recovery was hampered by a second injury (an Achilles tear in November 2020) and Curry’s hand breaking.

They selected Moses Moody, a 3-and-D winger, with the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA draft before trading with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 7 pick in the same draft, which became Jonathan Kuminga.

The Warriors were fortunate in that they were able to draft their next potential championship core while the first three were still on the roster.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that the Warriors have no chance of squandering, and Thompson is fully aware of the situation.

The Warriors have made it plain this season that they want to make the NBA Finals, thanks to the growth of players like Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, and Juan Toscano-Anderson, as well as former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins.

Thompson acknowledged that he, Curry, and Green are up against the unbeatable opponent of Father Time, and that the three Warriors stars will eventually lose that war and have to retire.

"Banners never go out of style. It's in the nature of records to be broken. Individual figures are supposed to be surpassed. Banners, on the other hand, last forever. I make an effort.