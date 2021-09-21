Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are making good progress in rehab.

Several players are auditioning for a position on the Golden State Warriors’ roster for the next NBA season.

The good news is that two injured players are making good progress and appear to be on track to participate in the 2021-22 wars.

According to a statement released by the Golden State Warriors on Monday, September 20, Klay Thompson, who has missed the previous two seasons, is set to engage in various controlled workouts during training camp.

The All-Star guard tore his right Achilles during a practice nearly a year after tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals.

In addition to the 31-year-old guard, incoming sophomore James Wiseman is said to be on the mend.

According to the same release from the Dubs, the 20-year-old will participate in individual shooting and other on-court exercises during training camp.

In April, Wiseman had surgery to repair a damaged meniscus.

Last season, the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft appeared in only 39 games, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.

This is fantastic news for Warriors fans who have been waiting for their team to get back on track.

But Thompson, who has been severely missed by head coach Steve Kerr, will be the center of attention.

For the previous two seasons, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have been tasked with keeping the Dubs’ campaign afloat without Thompson.

Last season, they made the play-in tournament in the NBA playoffs, which was the best they could hope for.

Golden State gave a terrific showing against the Los Angeles Lakers, but were defeated in that crucial contest.

The Warriors are without Thompson, who not only defends well but also scores a lot of points.

The five-time All-Star has averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in his career.

Thompson also has a 45.9% field goal percentage and a 41.9 percent three-point percentage. He’ll be in the third year of a five-year, $189.9 million deal.

Considering the injuries he went through, Kerr is likely to employ a cautious approach when fielding Thompson once he is fully cleared to play.

It’ll be interesting to see how long the three-time NBA champion can revert to his previous form.

Wiseman, for one, will look to build on his strong showing in the NBA last season. Although he has shown promise, the 7-foot-1 cager still has a long way to go.