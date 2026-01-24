Kishan, Suryakumar Lead India to Record-Breaking T20I Chase

In a remarkable display of T20I cricket, India completed their joint-highest successful chase, overhauling New Zealand’s 208/6 with ease and sending a strong message ahead of the T20 World Cup. The win, which gave India a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, was built on a blistering partnership between Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who turned the match around after an early collapse.

India’s Record-Breaking Chase

India’s chase began with early setbacks, as Sanju Samson was dismissed for just six runs, followed by Abhishek Sharma’s golden duck, leaving the team at a perilous 6 for 2. But Kishan’s blistering assault, combined with Suryakumar’s calm composure, turned the tide. Kishan, returning to the side after a strong domestic season, was relentless, reaching his half-century in just 21 balls, the fastest ever by an Indian against New Zealand. His innings of 76 from 32 balls included 11 boundaries and four sixes, taking India to a commanding 75 for 2 at the end of the powerplay.

Suryakumar, once Kishan fell to Ish Sodhi, picked up the baton. The Indian captain, known for his elegant strokeplay, played an anchor role initially before accelerating, scoring 82 off 37 balls. His innings, which included nine fours and four sixes, was crucial in sealing the chase. Though Suryakumar was dropped three times during his knock, he made every opportunity count, finishing the chase with an unbroken partnership with Shivam Dube, who added 36 off 18 balls. Their stand of 81 runs helped India finish the chase in just 15.2 overs.

New Zealand’s bowlers, who had posted a competitive total thanks to contributions from Devon Conway (19), Tim Seifert (24), Rachin Ravindra (44), and Mitchell Santner (47*), were unable to contain India’s firepower. Kuldeep Yadav, filling in for the injured Axar Patel, was India’s most effective bowler, taking 2 for 35 and restricting New Zealand during the middle overs.

The win not only secured a 2-0 series lead but also extended India’s remarkable T20I record to 31 wins and 5 losses since their 2024 T20 World Cup victory. The Indian squad’s confidence is high as they head into the next match in Guwahati. With the World Cup on the horizon, India’s batting depth and fearless approach are becoming key talking points as they continue their preparations for the tournament.