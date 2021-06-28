Kingsley Coman’s agency has been contacted, and Dusan Vlahovic has been contacted by Liverpool.

Liverpool’s season is over, and the focus will now shift to what kind of transfer activity the club will engage in this summer.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Anfield in recent months, and they are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bolster his squad in order to contend for the Premier League title next season, but who will he sign?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and assess how probable they are to come true.

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman.

This summer, Liverpool is said to be ‘definitely interested’ in signing Coman.

According to a tweet from German writer Florian Plettenberg, the Anfield club is interested in Coman.

“Yes, LFC is absolutely interested in signing him, and they are in communication with his management,” Plettenberg wrote. However, it is not a hot topic right now.

“Bayern, particularly Julian Nagelsmann, still want him to extend his contract. Kingsley’s father, on the other hand, pushes him to return to England.”

This is an intriguing rumor because, on the surface, Coman does not appear to be a player Liverpool requires right now.

Coman is a left winger, and Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane can both play in that position for Liverpool.

Then there is the issue of asking price reported to be £42m, which you can’t see Liverpool paying unless there are some departures.

Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona forward.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport , Coutinho’s ‘dream’ is to one day return to Liverpool.

The Brazilian left Anfield in 2018 in a £142m deal with Barcelona, and has failed to settle in over the past three years.

Reports continue to emerge over Barca wanting to cash in on the 29-year-old, with Liverpool’s name being mentioned as Coutinho’s ‘dream’ move.

However, the report adds that the ‘door is closed’ on that possibility, saying that Liverpool already have enough attacking players and do not have room for Coutinho in their squad.

Another day, another rumour linking Coutinho with a move back to Liverpool.

In fairness. Summary ends.