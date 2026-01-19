Kings Look to Extend Streak Against Shorthanded Blazers

January 18, 2026 — Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center was the site for a critical NBA showdown between the Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers, as both teams continue their efforts to secure playoff positioning. The Kings entered the contest riding a four-game win streak, while the Blazers, decimated by injuries, sought to keep their momentum going despite a depleted roster.

Injury Woes and Rising Expectations

With a 12-30 record, Sacramento has defied expectations during its current streak, including dominant wins over top teams like the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers. Much of this newfound success is attributed to coaching adjustments and the pivotal inclusion of Precious Achiuwa in the starting lineup. Achiuwa, who has averaged 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks during the streak, has become a defensive cornerstone, lifting Sacramento’s net rating by nearly eight points per 100 possessions when on the floor.

Adding to the Kings’ optimism was the long-awaited return of All-Star Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis, who had missed 27 games due to a knee injury, returned to the court on January 16 against the Washington Wizards. In just 21 minutes off the bench, he registered 13 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, giving Sacramento fans hope for a full recovery as they faced Portland.

The Trail Blazers, with a 21-22 record, arrived in Sacramento with significant injuries to key players. The Blazers’ roster was missing seven regulars, including stars Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant. Despite the setbacks, Portland was buoyed by the return of Deni Avdija, the frontrunner for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. Avdija, who had missed three games with a back injury, was averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game before his absence. His presence was vital, as the Blazers had managed to stay afloat in his absence, winning two of their last three games.

In addition to Avdija’s return, Portland relied on a deep bench to stay competitive, with Shaedon Sharpe stepping up in the absence of key players. Sharpe had been averaging 22.7 points during Avdija’s absence, and in the previous game against the Lakers, he scored 25 points in a blowout victory.

Head-to-Head: A Rivalry Building

Earlier in the season, the Blazers had the upper hand, winning both matchups in December, including a thrilling 134-133 overtime win. That game had been marked by a controversial foul call involving Avdija and Russell Westbrook, which was later validated by the NBA’s last two-minute report. Sacramento was missing Sabonis in both December contests, and Achiuwa had not yet assumed his starting role, making this game a very different challenge.

Despite their injury woes, the Blazers had won seven of their last ten games heading into the Sacramento matchup, including a 132-116 victory over the Lakers. The Kings, meanwhile, were eager to prove that their streak was no fluke, and they entered as slight favorites, with a 2.5-point edge predicted by oddsmakers. Both teams had won at home previously, setting the stage for another competitive encounter.

The game itself lived up to the hype. Sacramento’s defense, bolstered by the return of Sabonis, faced off against Portland’s scrappy offensive unit, with Avdija leading the charge. Westbrook and DeRozan relentlessly attacked Portland’s undermanned backcourt, while Achiuwa and Sabonis anchored the Kings’ defense. The game was marked by high-paced action, with both teams trading baskets and defensive stops.

With the Kings looking to extend their win streak to five games, and the Blazers battling to stay above .500, the stakes could not have been higher. Despite Portland’s injury struggles, they showed the resilience they’ve become known for, keeping the game competitive until the final buzzer. Sacramento’s momentum and Portland’s never-say-die attitude made for a thrilling finish.

As both teams eye their playoff chances, this game served as a snapshot of what lies ahead in the NBA season: Sacramento’s transformation into a formidable force and Portland’s battle to stay competitive in the face of adversity.