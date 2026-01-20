Kim Little’s Arsenal Legacy: A Look at Her Outstanding WSL Stats

Kim Little has cemented her legacy as one of the most influential players in Arsenal Women’s history, following her goal in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. This marks her 15th season scoring for the club, showcasing her consistent ability to deliver across competitions.

Having first joined Arsenal in 2008, Little’s tenure with the club has been remarkable. She played for the team until 2013, before stints with Seattle Reign and Melbourne City, before returning in 2017. Throughout her career, she has been a key figure in the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL), with her contributions standing out in the league’s all-time statistics.

WSL Milestones

When it comes to longevity in the WSL, only Millie Bright has played more games for a single side than Little. The statistics paint a picture of Little’s dominance:

Games Played in the WSL

Player Team Games Played Bright, Millie Chelsea Women 181 Little, Kim Arsenal Women 172 McCabe, Katie Arsenal Women 172 Williamson, Leah Arsenal Women 166 Cuthbert, Erin Chelsea Women 161 Mead, Beth Arsenal Women 158 Nobbs, Jordan Arsenal Women 157

Of the 33 players who have played more than 150 WSL games, Little’s win percentage ranks among the best. Her 73.3% win rate is second only to Erin Cuthbert’s impressive 79.5%, demonstrating her consistent ability to deliver victories for Arsenal.

WSL Win Percentage of All-Time Top Players

Player Games Played Games Won Win % Cuthbert, Erin 161 128 79.5% Little, Kim 172 126 73.3% McCabe, Katie 172 123 71.5% Houghton, Stephanie 178 127 71.3% Williamson, Leah 166 117 70.5% Bright, Millie 213 144 67.6%

At Arsenal, Little’s goals and assists record places her among the club’s all-time best. Only Vivianne Miedema has more goals, while only Miedema and Beth Mead have more combined goals and assists than Little in the WSL.

Arsenal WSL Goals and Assists

Player Goals Assists Goals Assists Miedema, Vivianne 80 35 115 Mead, Beth 52 49 101 Little, Kim 56 32 88 Nobbs, Jordan 52 29 81 McCabe, Katie 24 42 66 Foord, Caitlin 31 20 51

Over the course of her career, Little has scored in 11 different WSL seasons, placing her second behind Jordan Nobbs, who has scored in 13 seasons. Little’s remarkable consistency is a testament to her elite level of performance, which has earned her a place among the WSL’s greats.

Arsenal Players with Most WSL Seasons Scored In