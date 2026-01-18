Kim Little Shines in Arsenal’s FA Cup Win Over Aston Villa

Arsenal captain Kim Little delivered a match-winning performance as the Gunners progressed to the Fifth Round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, securing a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Mangata Developments Stadium. Little notched her first goal of 2026 and also provided the assist for the opening strike, demonstrating her leadership in a crucial clash.

Key Contributions from Little

Little’s pivotal role in the match came after she set up Stina Blackstenius for the opening goal, following an excellent run. The duo combined brilliantly as Beth played a perfectly timed pass to Little, who made a clever move off the shoulder of Villa’s defender to feed Blackstenius, who finished with ease.

In the second half, Little was involved once again, scoring her own goal from a set-piece, adding a final touch to the team’s dominant performance. Reflecting on the victory, the captain noted the significance of the win as Arsenal’s first of the year, a positive step as the team juggles multiple competitions in 2026.

“It was really special to progress to the next round,” Little said after the match. “The fans were incredible today, and we really showed character to up the tempo in the second half.”

The win marked the first of four games in quick succession for Arsenal, spanning across multiple competitions. Little emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum and building on the performance as they move forward.

“It was good to get the win after a solid performance against Manchester United, but we knew we had to be more clinical today,” she added. “We weathered some tough moments but ultimately picked up our intensity when it mattered.”

As Arsenal heads into its next FA Cup clash on Wednesday, Little’s leadership will be crucial in the ongoing battle for silverware across all fronts. With a packed schedule ahead, she’s hoping the team can carry this form into their league matches later in the week.