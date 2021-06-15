Kieron Morris has signed a new contract with Tranmere Rovers.

The 27-year-old midfielder has 96 appearances for Rovers, including 55 last season when they were denied promotion after losing in the play-off semi-finals to Morecambe.

Morris joined Prenton Park in 2019 and manager Micky Mellon told the club’s website: “The fact we have signed a new contract with Kieron is a really wonderful thing for the club.”

“Kieron and I have a wonderful working relationship, and I’m looking forward to working with him again to help the club progress and become the Tranmere squad we all want.”