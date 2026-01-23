Kieron Bowie Urged to Delay Rangers and Celtic Transfer Talks

Kieron Bowie’s future has been the subject of growing speculation, with top Scottish clubs Rangers and Celtic, along with several teams from England and abroad, reportedly interested in the Hibernian forward. However, former Hibs player Michael Stewart has advised the 23-year-old to stay put at Easter Road for at least another 18 months before making any career-changing decisions.

Bowie, who joined Hibs in 2023, had his first season cut short by injury but has since bounced back, netting nine goals in 28 appearances during the current campaign. His form has caught the attention of several top clubs, though Hibs manager David Gray acknowledges that speculation is inevitable if Bowie continues to impress on the pitch. Despite the ongoing interest, Stewart believes now is not the time for Bowie to make a move, especially with Hibs reportedly valuing him at £6 million.

Focus on Development at Hibs

Speaking on Premier Sports’ Scottish Football Social Club, Stewart emphasized that Bowie should focus on continuing his development at Hibs, where he is becoming a key player in a squad that is moving in the right direction. “There’s no rush to leave,” Stewart said. “The best thing for Kieron right now would be to stay at Hibs for at least another 18 months. He is starting to find form again, and that is more important than worrying about what comes next.”

While Stewart acknowledged that eventually a move might be on the cards for Bowie, he argued that the forward should take his time before making any decisions. “If I were advising him, I would say: forget the transfer talk for now. Concentrate on your football at Hibs. The club is on an upward trajectory, and he is an important part of that,” Stewart added.

Though Bowie’s first season was interrupted by injury, he has made an impressive recovery and could be poised to play an even bigger role in the coming months. With more consistent performances, his stock could rise, but for now, Stewart believes that an extended stay at Hibs would be the most beneficial move for Bowie’s long-term career.

As the transfer window continues to dominate the headlines, it remains to be seen whether Bowie will heed Stewart’s advice or pursue a move sooner than expected. However, for now, it’s clear that Hibernian is enjoying a valuable player in the prime of his development.