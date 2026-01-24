Kieron Bowie Attracts Top European Clubs Ahead of Potential Transfer

Hibernian are bracing for a wave of high-value offers for striker Kieron Bowie as top European clubs take aim at the 23-year-old forward. The Scotland international, who has been in stellar form this season, has drawn interest from several major clubs in Italy, Germany, and Belgium. Hibs are well aware of the growing buzz surrounding their star player and are prepared for bids to arrive before the transfer window closes.

Bowie has caught the attention of scouts across Europe after netting nine goals for Hibs this season, making him one of the most sought-after talents in the Scottish Premiership. Although there have been rumors linking him with Rangers and Celtic, a move to one of Europe’s top leagues is now considered the most likely scenario for the forward.

Hibs Hold Out for Top Dollar

Despite growing interest, Hibernian will only entertain offers if they meet their asking price. Bowie, who is under contract with the club for another two and a half years, has established himself as one of the best strikers in Scotland. He joined Hibs from Fulham in 2024 for a significant six-figure fee, and the club is now expecting to make a substantial profit should they decide to sell.

The forward’s form has also caught the eye of national coach Steve Clarke, as Bowie pushes to secure a spot in the Scotland squad for this summer’s World Cup finals. His recent performances, including a standout showing in a derby win against Hearts, have further solidified his reputation as one of the country’s top talents.

Wolves have also been monitoring his progress, particularly after his impressive performance in the Hearts match, although no official approach has been made yet. With a growing list of suitors, Bowie’s next move could see him make a high-profile jump to one of Europe’s top leagues in the near future.