Kieran Tierney, a Scotland defender, has a chance to play against England.

After some light training, Scotland manager Steve Clarke believes Kieran Tierney has a chance to face England on Friday.

After missing Scotland’s Euro 2020 opening, the Arsenal defender returned to practise with his teammates 24 hours later.

Tierney was caught warming up among other players who did not feature in the Czech Republic’s 2-0 defeat at Hampden on Monday.

Tierney picked up a “small niggle” in training on Monday, but Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was confident the former Celtic star would recover for Friday’s second group encounter against England at Wembley.

“He did a little bit of light exercise and we’ll just see how he progresses,” Clarke said on Tuesday afternoon. He’s in with a chance.”