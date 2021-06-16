Kieffer Moore, according to Harry Wilson, could present difficulties for any defense.

Moore scored his sixth international goal in the Dragons’ 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday in Baku.

The 6ft 5ins Cardiff targetman had earlier been denied by a superb Yann Sommer fingertip save, and his aerial talent posed a constant threat to the Switzerland defense.

“I know what a handful he is for every team,” said Liverpool forward Wilson, who played with Moore last season on loan at Cardiff.

“Ask any defender in the world, and they’ll tell you they wouldn’t want to face him because he’s such a handful.

“However, he’s not just a huge targetman; he’s got a lot more to offer.

“He showed that this year at club level by scoring 20 goals – and he provides us that distinct dimension when he plays up front for us at international level.

“At times, we may go a little bit longer, beat the opponent press, and play it into his hands.

“We know he’ll keep defenders at bay and get other players into the game.

“His all-around play the other day was outstanding, and after the season he’s had, I believe he deserves his goal at a major tournament.”

Moore received a booking and a cut head after a dramatic day at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

After a clash with Switzerland’s Kevin Mbabu, the 28-year-old was wounded and returned to the field with a red bandage on his head.

“I gave him a little stick about that,” Wilson added.

“I believed he had a major gash from the way he had that bandage on his head.

“But he got it off, and it was only a minor scratch.” So I think he’s lost a little of his tough guy image.”

