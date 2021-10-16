Kickoff time, TV channel, and live streaming for Watford versus Liverpool.

Liverpool are ready for their return to Premier League action on Saturday, when they take on Watford.

The Reds will be seeking to build on their strong start to the season as they visit Vicarage Road for their first match since the international break in October.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has 15 points from their first seven Premier League games, putting them in second place, one point behind champions Chelsea.

Claudio Ranieri will take over as Watford manager when they face Liverpool. Xisco Munoz will be replaced.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game.

Is the Liverpool vs. Watford match broadcast on television?

Watford against Liverpool will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 at 11.30 a.m.

BT Sport will broadcast the game live. If you don’t already have a BT Sport subscription, click here to see what’s new. Alternatively, a £25 Monthly Pass can be used to gain access to the game.

To keep you up to date, The Washington Newsday will be providing live text coverage via a live blog before, during, and after the match.

When does Liverpool’s match against Watford begin?

On Saturday, October 16, at 12:30 p.m., the Premier League will play its opening game of matchday eight.

Is it possible to watch Liverpool versus Watford online?

Yes, BT Sport subscribers can watch the match online on the BT Sport app or Sky Go.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know about the Sky Sports bundles on offer.

What are the team news for Liverpool versus Watford?

Liverpool’s big news this week is that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota may be able to return from their individual injuries.

Over the international break, Alexander-Arnold had a groin injury that has kept him out of the Reds’ last two games, while Jota experienced an unexplained muscle problem.

Klopp has subsequently announced that both players have resumed full training and are expected to play against Watford on Saturday.

“They’re all good, they’re all in a good direction,” Klopp said on the club’s official website.

“It appears that Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Diogo [Jota] will play.”

