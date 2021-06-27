Kickoff Time, How to Watch on TV and Online for Copa America 2021: Brazil vs. Ecuador

As the Copa America’s group stages come to a close, Brazil will look to make it four wins in four games when it takes on Ecuador on Sunday.

After winning their first three games, the reigning champions have already qualified for the quarterfinals and cannot be surpassed at the top of Group B, while Ecuador must at least match Venezuela’s result against Peru to qualify for the knockout round.

Following a 3-0 win over Venezuela in the tournament opener and a 4-0 win over Peru last week in a rematch of the 2019 final, Brazil was put to the test against Colombia on Wednesday night.

The Seleço had to wait until the 78th minute to equalize after falling behind to a magnificent Luis Daz goal. Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino headed past Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina.

Casemiro scored the winner after a corner from Neymar deep into injury time to give the hosts the three points.

After the game, the Real Madrid midfielder praised his team’s attitude in an interview with ESPN.

After the game, Casemiro said, “They came at us once and then stopped.” “It was our offense versus their defense. Colombia is a powerful team, but we must be mentally strong as well, as the coach demands.”

After wasting a two-goal lead against Peru, Brazil coach Tite may make changes and rest some of his players on Sunday, but Ecuador can’t afford to do so after squandering a two-goal lead.

On Wednesday, La Tri took a 2-0 lead thanks to an Ayrton Preciado goal after a Renato Tapia own goal, but Peru tied the game with goals from Gianluca Lapadula and André Carrillo in the second half.

Ecuador is now fourth in Group B, with two points from three games, and is only ahead of Venezuela in the fight for the fourth and final qualifying berth due to a stronger goal difference—is Ecuador’s -1, while Venezuela’s is -3.

Ecuador would qualify with a win over Brazil, while a draw would suffice as long as Venezuela loses to Peru in its game, which starts at the same time. If Ecuador loses, it will have to hope that Peru wins.

