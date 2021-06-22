Kickoff Time, How to Watch on TV and Online for Copa America 2021: Argentina vs. Paraguay

On Monday night, Argentina takes on Paraguay in their third Copa America match, trying to advance to the knockout stage.

The two-time World Cup winners are tied for first place in Group A with Chile on four points after two games, one point ahead of Paraguay, which crushed Bolivia 3-0 in their sole match so far.

Bolivia, like Uruguay, is still seeking for their first point, but has played one game longer than Uruguay, who lost 1-0 to Argentina on Friday night in their tournament debut.

Guido Rodriguez scored his first international goal 13 minutes into the game, securing Argentina’s first win of the 2021 Copa America.

Last week, the Albiceleste blew a one-goal lead to draw 1-1 with Chile in their first match of the tournament, prompting Messi to call on his teammates to step up.

On Monday, the Barcelona star will equal Javier Mascherano’s 147 appearances for Argentina, and he got his wish as his side never looked worried after taking an early lead.

Depending on the outcome of the game between Chile and Uruguay, which starts at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, a win against Paraguay may leave Argentina alone at the top of Group A.

With five teams in each group progressing to the knockout stage, a win for Argentina would virtually surely ensure a place in the round of 16.

After defeating Bolivia 3-1 in its opening game, Paraguay has its sights set on seizing control of the group.

Bolivia took the lead 10 minutes into the game thanks to a penalty from Erwin Saavedra, before losing Jaume Cuéllar to a red card late in the first half stoppage time.

Paraguay then used their numerical advantage to their advantage, scoring three times in the second half to turn the game around. With 62 minutes on the clock, Alejandro Romero equalized, before ngel Romero added a second three minutes later, and then completed his hat trick 10 minutes later.

Argentina is unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions, but they haven’t beaten Paraguay in six years, with three of the last four meetings between the two teams ending in draws.

