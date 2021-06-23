Kian Scales’ stay in Bradford has been extended.

Bradford City have signed Kian Scales to a new two-year contract.

Last season, the 19-year-old made 23 appearances for the Bantams, and his new deal will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Scales made his City debut in a 2-1 win over Colchester in March, scoring a goal that earned him the club’s goal of the month title.

“I am ecstatic to have signed for another two years,” the midfielder told Bradford’s website.

“I got a lot of games in my first year as a pro, but I still feel like I have a lot more to learn and prove, so having two more years provides me a wonderful opportunity to do that.”