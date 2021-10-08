Khaybulaev and Wade fight for the 145-pound title in the PFL Featherweight Championship.

The Professional Fighters League will crown a new featherweight champion for the first time since its establishment, as undefeated Russian standout Movlid Khaybulaev takes on American veteran Chris Wade.

On October 27, the PFL World Championships 2021 will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Resort & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and the bout will be one of the co-feature attractions.

Lance Palmer dominated the 145-pound division in the first two seasons of the PFL, winning back-to-back championships.

Palmer’s first loss under the PFL name came against highly-touted rookie Bubba Jenkins at PFL 1, but the 2021 season wasn’t kind to the man known as “The Party.”

Palmer’s fortunes continued to deteriorate when he lost yet another match, this time to eventual finalist Khaybulaev at PFL 6, effectively eliminating him from the competition.

Khaybulaev (18-0) on the other hand, cruised through the 2021 PFL Elimination Round to remain undefeated in his career.

At PFL 1, “Killer” Khaybulaev crushed Lazar Stojadinovic before knocking Palmer out to secure his playoff spot. Khaybulaev defeated top-seeded Brendan Loughnane in the post-season by a split decision to reach the finals for the first time in his career.

Khaybulaev was the second-seed entering into the playoffs in 2019, but he was knocked out in the first round by Daniel Pineda.

After Pineda tested positive for a banned drug, the loss was overturned and ruled a no contest.

Wade (20-6) will be on the opposite side of Khaybulaev, and he knows his way around the PFL playoffs.

Wade has made it all the way to the semifinals in both of his previous two appearances with the league, both at lightweight.

The decision to drop down a weight division by “The Long Island Killer” in 2021 paid dividends.

Wade defeated Anthony Dizy by decision in the elimination round at PFL 1 before knocking off Arman Ospanov in the second round to claim the No. 2 slot.

Wade demolished Bubba Jenkins’ title chances in the playoffs, winning by a unanimous decision.

Khaybulaev and Wade will compete at the PFL World Championships 2021 to see who will become the PFL’s second featherweight champion.