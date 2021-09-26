Khartoum claims to have reached an agreement with protesters on the resumption of Sudanese oil exports.

After reaching an agreement with protest leaders in the country’s east, Khartoum’s ruling council declared late Sunday that oil exports from South Sudan can restart unhindered through a Sudanese port.

The South’s oil exports provide revenue for Khartoum’s destitute economy, and the agreement was reached just hours after senior government officials travelled to Port Sudan, the Red Sea trade hub.

“A joint meeting between a government delegation led by General Kabashi, a member of the Sovereign Council, and a delegation from the Beja council reached an agreement on allowing South Sudanese oil exports to pass through the Bashayer port,” Khartoum’s ruling sovereign council said late Sunday in a statement.

Bashayer, near to Port Sudan, is the principal terminal from which landlocked South Sudan’s oil supplies are shipped to global markets.

With two pipelines blocked by protesters, Oil Minister Gadein Ali Obeid warned Saturday of a “very catastrophic situation.”

The one transports South Sudanese oil exports, while the other handles Sudanese crude imports.

Obeid, Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi, and others were among the members of the government delegation led by Sovereign Council member Shams al-Din Kabashi.

They proposed that all ports and roads leading to the city, which had been blocked by demonstrators since early last week, be opened eventually.

The Beja tribe elders tentatively agreed and stated that they would need a week to debate the ideas further, according to the statement.

The breakthrough came after Information Minister Hamza Baloul confirmed the group’s arrival to AFP earlier on Sunday, while another senior official, who chose anonymity, stated “the delegation will not return (to the capital Khartoum) until the problem is resolved.”

On September 20, a protest leader stated that dozens of demonstrators had stopped the main container and oil export ports in Port Sudan, protesting elements of a peace pact with rebel factions.

South Sudan produces around 162,000 barrels of oil per day, which is piped to Port Sudan and subsequently exported.

According to official data, the Khartoum government receives roughly $25 for every barrel of oil sold from the south.

Sudan’s joint civilian-military sovereign executive council was founded months after long-time tyrant Omar al-Bashir was deposed in April 2019.

It works alongside a transitional government led by civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, which struck a peace deal with various rebel factions in October last year.

However, eastern demonstrators from Sudan’s Beja minority claim that the arrangement with Darfur rebels, the Blue Nile state, and South Kordofan state overlooked their concerns.

