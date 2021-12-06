Khamzat Chimaev Makes Shocking Claim About His Unbeaten Record In UFC Rumors A UFC welterweight who is unbeaten could be on his way to greatness.

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the newest rising stars causing quite a stir. He went on to call out some of the biggest names in the organization after his shocking submission win over Jing Liangli at UFC 267.

But, just when everyone believed Chimaev was just another UFC fighter learning the ropes and hoping to add a big name to his resume, he revealed an intriguing revelation about his fighting beginnings.

Chimaev hinted that, despite being new to the UFC, he is no stranger to being unbeaten when describing the events of his first battles.

Even as a child, the Swede claims he experienced his fair share of street battles. What’s more fascinating is Chimaev’s claim that he “never lost a battle.” “We had battles on the streets of Chechnya every day,” Chimaev told Hustle MMA recently. “On the streets, we made history for ourselves.” I’ve never lost a battle in my life. Thank God, that hasn’t happened yet. With my character, I absolutely didn’t.” He added, “I battled with the boys.” “I’m still acquainted with this individual. We’ve become buddies. He is currently in the eleventh grade. I’m a fifth-grader. He wasn’t particularly large, but he was larger than I was. I was near the school, and I don’t recall there being a brawl. I said, “Let’s go,” and we did. For about ten minutes, he began throwing me from right to left. Then he became fatigued, so I began striking him.” Chimaev has made no secret of his desire to return to the Octagon. He’s keeping an eye on a number of fighters, including Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

McGregor has no qualms about facing Chimaev, but “The Notorious” has yet to be cleared to return.

Diaz, on the other hand, has refused to fight him and has even referred to him as a UFC “rookie.”

Despite this, UFC president Dana White promises that Chimaev will receive the fight he deserves soon.

White yelled, “Listen man, Khamzat is a straight murderer.” “He’s a serial killer.” He’s a savage in every sense of the word. I don’t blame them if they don’t want to fight Khamzat Chimaev. He’s one of those guys who’s willing to fight anyone and in a variety of weight divisions.”