Khamzat Chimaev, a UFC fighter, nearly beat up Conor McGregor “in the streets.”

Conor McGregor has stepped over the line several times throughout his career, and one UFC fighter is eager to put an end to it.

Khamzat Chimaev, the UFC welterweight star, has been compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he is forging his own way in the sport. He, on the other hand, looks up to the undefeated MMA star and once travelled to Ireland with the intention of defeating Nurmagomedov’s adversary, Conor McGregor.

According to Chimaev, he resolved to avenge Nurmagomedov after the latter was insulted by McGregor at the height of their UFC rivalry in 2018, when he had yet to create a reputation for himself. He did indeed “arrive in Ireland,” but his plot to apprehend McGregor “on the streets” was thwarted when he was apprehended by Irish officials.

Chimaev reportedly told Russian freelance reporter Adam Zubayraev, “It was that time when he insulted Khabib.” “At the time, my mind was exploding, yet I live very close to him.” I was planning on catching him in the streets or at the gym and thrashing him. This is the punishment he deserved.” He remembered, “I landed in Ireland and waited in an airport.” “They halted me for a time and then told me to leave. Then I was on my way out. They stopped me again as I was leaving the airport. Guys in uniform were present at the time. [Special forces] were present, and they informed me, ‘You cannot go anywhere.'” The 27-year-old then admitted that he had no idea why he had been held by police. Chimaev said he was finally told he needed to return to Sweden after spending around “eight hours” in a cell.

He said, “I didn’t grasp what they were saying.” “My English was terrible at the time.” It isn’t even that good right now. They took me to the police station where I was held for eight hours. Then they informed me, ‘You have to go back to Sweden,’ after a while.” McGregor is unquestionably one of his generation’s best fighters. Many in the UFC, including Chimaev, have struggled to appreciate him because of some of his questionable actions.

“Do I appreciate Conor [McGregor] as a competitor?” Yes, he won two weight divisions in the UFC and was a champion in both. This is something I value in him,” Chimaev earlier told RT. “However, it is. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.