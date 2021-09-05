Khabib Nurmagomedov Has Been Named The World’s Second Greatest Lightweight Fighter.

After himself, Khabib Nurmagomedov knows who the best lightweight fighter in history is.

Nurmagomedov hasn’t fought in the octagon in almost a year. Many people, however, believe that none of the current lightweight competitors in any promotion can dethrone him as the “GOAT.”

“The Eagle” was asked to name who is behind him in the lightweight GOAT list while speaking to the media at a recent event overseas. Former UFC two-division champion B.J. Penn checked all the boxes for Nurmagomedov.

“For a long time, I believe the lightweight division’s impersonator was BJ Penn,” Nurmagomedov added.

“Let me explain. Despite numerous defeats (during the latter part of his career), [Penn] earned the lightweight title, successfully defended it, and then moved up to welterweight to win the title there.”

“Then he lost against George St-Pierre, one of the best fighters of all time,” he said. “So, BJ Penn, I believe we can place him there.”

Penn is largely considered to be one of the best boxers of all time. His tenure as both welterweight and lightweight champion at the same time remains one of the most incredible achievements in UFC history.

Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, was unbeaten until announcing his retirement in October of last year. His three consecutive UFC lightweight championship defenses tied Penn and Benson Henderson for the most in the sport.

Dana White, who was enamored with Nurmagomedov’s achievements in the UFC, quickly proclaimed him as the greatest fighter of all time.

Last year, White described Nurmagomedov as “one of the hardest human beings on the planet” and “the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.” “And truly, you need to start classifying him as the GOAT alongside anybody else you think is the GOAT.”

Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier are just a few of the world-class fighters in the current UFC lightweight category. As a result, practically all of them want to fight Nurmagodemov in a superfight.

According to White, Nurmagomedov has told him that he is a cut above the rest and that there is nothing else to prove at this moment.

After UFC 257, White informed reporters, “I did talk to Khabib.” “And he said to me, ‘Dana, be truthful to yourself.’ I’m a level or two above these individuals. These men were defeated by me.’ I’m not sure. However, it does not appear to be very encouraging. We’ll have to see.”