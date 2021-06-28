Kgosi Ntlhe extends his stay in Barrow

Kgosi Ntlhe has extended his contract with Barrow for another year.

Following the club’s promotion to Sky Bet League Two last summer, the 27-year-old joined the Bluebirds and made 26 appearances in his first season.

“I am really thrilled to get the deal done before pre-season starts and I can’t wait to get going,” the defender said after his contract was extended until the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

“With the new signings, I believe there is a positive vibe around the place, and I believe we will be trying to contend next year.”