Kevin Owens Makes A Big Wish For Sami Zayn And Himself In WWE News

Kevin Owens, a WWE superstar, has expressed his intention to challenge for the tag team titles with longtime friend Sami Zayn in the near future.

Owens revealed in an interview with the French podcast “Les anti-pods de la lute” that he is open to the possibility of forming a tag team with Zayn in the WWE, but that he is wary about pursuing that goal.

“With Sami [Zayn], I’d like to win the tag team titles.” Sami and I winning the tag belts, for example, must have been written in the stars. If we’re both with WWE, I don’t see why it couldn’t happen. But it’s been six years and it still hasn’t occurred, so I assume it’s not going to happen,” Owens said on the podcast, according to WrestlingInc.com.

Zayn and Owens have a history dating back to their days on the indie wrestling scene, when they faced off in a triple threat match at International Wrestling Syndicate’s tentpole event “Blood, Sweat, and Beers” in 2003.

Both performers were picked up by the WWE to become the primary attractions of the company’s developmental brand, NXT, after appearing in several matches throughout their indie wrestling careers.

In 2008, Zayn and Owens won the tag team titles with top-tier indie promoter Ring of Honor, performing under the guise of El Generico (ROH).

Owens’ WWE career has been jeopardized in recent weeks because his contract was scheduled to expire soon, allowing him to leave for rival pro wrestling promotion AEW at any time.

However, at 37 years old, the former WWE Universal champion recognized that he had already accomplished so much in his career and that continuing in WWE was the most natural decision for his family.

Zayn, who is the same age as Owens, is also expected to be signing a contract extension with the WWE soon, allowing them to compete for the SmackDown or Raw tag team titles.

Owens also stated that his current goal is to assist up-and-coming wrestlers in realizing their full potential.

“When I see other individuals working hard and deserving of recognition for their passion or talent, I feel a tremendous feeling of success.” Owens added, “I think it’s pretty fantastic.”