Kevin Love, according to Jalen Rose, is a white ‘token’ on the US Olympic basketball team.

Jalen Rose, an ESPN basketball expert, has come under fire for recent comments he made about USA Basketball nominating Kevin Love to its squad for the Tokyo Olympics next month. Rose said the move was essentially white “tokenism” on the part of the national governing body, which is “afraid” to have an all-Black team for the Summer Olympics.

Rose made his remarks last week on the Jalen & Jacoby show.

Kevin Love is on the team as a showpiece, according to Rose. “Don’t be afraid to represent the United States of America with an all-Black team. That has disappointed me.”

Based on his performance with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, when he averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds in just 25 games, Rose believes Love should not be on the Olympic team.

“Anyone who followed the league this year knows Kevin Love didn’t have a great season, wasn’t the best player on his team, and didn’t deserve to be on this team,” Rose added.

Aside from his skin tone, USA Basketball surely noticed something else Love brings to the floor. Love helped LeBron James win an NBA Championship in the 2015-16 season, and also earned an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in the 2012 London Games.

USA Basketball is clearly not afraid to have an all-black team, since its entire roster for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro was made up of African-Americans.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Love fifth overall in the first round of the 2008 NBA Draft. Before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, he spent six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Love has been an NBA All-Star five times, most recently in 2018. He has won a gold medal and an NBA title.

Rose was never an all-star, he never won an NBA title and he was never on the Olympic team. Rose’s most-memorable season came in 2000, when he helped lead the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rose averaged 25 points in the series, including 32 during a Game 5 victory.

In the NBA Finals that year, Rose intentionally tried to hurt Kobe Bryant during Game 2, something that Rose later admitted to doing. While Bryant was jumping back to shoot, Rose put his foot underneath Bryant, hoping to make him. This is a brief summary.