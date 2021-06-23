Kevin Gallacher is hopeful that England’s arrogance works in Scotland’s favor.

Kevin Gallacher believes England is setting itself up for failure by believing they can stroll all over Scotland.

After a playing career that carried him from Dundee United to the Premier League with Coventry, Blackburn, and Newcastle, the former Tartan Army favorite still lives south of the border.

And the mood on the streets, according to the 54-year-old, is that England does not think well of Steve Clarke’s team after their Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic.

Gallacher, who has 53 caps for Scotland and played in the 1998 World Cup, is hoping that the Auld Enemy’s overconfidence bites them when they visit Wembley this Friday.

“England will believe that they can go and wander all across Scotland,” Gallacher told BETDAQ. That, I believe, is how their players will approach it. They’ll say to themselves, ‘This will be simple; it’s only Scotland.’

“It’s almost as if they dismiss the Scottish players that compete in the Scottish league when I’m living in England.

“We now have a few players in the Premier League that play on a regular basis.

“For me, form is irrelevant in Scotland-England games. It all comes down to who wants it the most. We saw that not long ago when Scotland played England at Hampden, and unfortunately Harry Kane scored straight after a couple of Leigh Griffiths free-kicks, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

“Games like that are what you’re looking at. Nobody would have predicted a 2-2 draw at Hampden, but that’s exactly what happened.

“I hope England are thinking that they can walk all over Scotland, and hopefully that’ll do Scotland some favours.

“Scotland need to believe in themselves. We’re hardworking, we play together. We’re not individual world-class players. We are a very good squad side that when we’re all playing together, we can win together. Steve Clarke has got that in the players, a belief that it’s a team.”

Gallacher was part of Craig Brown’s team which lost 2-0 to the English at Hampden in the European Championship play-offs back in 1999.

Don. (This is a short article)