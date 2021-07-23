Kevin Durant ‘Rival’ To Be Pursued By The Brooklyn Nets – Report

The Brooklyn Nets may have a terrific cast, but if they want to compete, they’ll need to add some supporting players. P.J. Tucker, the workhorse who recently won his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks, is one name the organization might consider.

According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, the 36-year-name old’s is on their list of prospects for this summer. His numbers weren’t particularly impressive, but the 6-foot-5 forward may possess attributes that the Nets seek. He may help the club with harder defense and greater enthusiasm.

Tucker, on the other hand, is no stranger to the Nets, particularly Kevin Durant. When the Nets met the Bucks in a tense second-round series, they got into a fight. The two cagers were on the verge of colliding. Aside from that, there was the memorable confrontation between Tucker and the former NBA MVP.

However, Tucker’s friendship with James Harden throws a monkey wrench into the proposed situation. They spent years together with the Houston Rockets, thus Harden might play a key role in bringing the two competing players together. However, this is based on the assumption that the Nets are serious about signing the North Carolina native.

Tucker’s addition could help the Nets, but the Bucks are expected to fight to keep the veteran forward. After winning an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks, it will be interesting to see if the Nets can entice the tireless cager to relocate to Brooklyn.

Tucker’s four-year, $31.9 million contract has come to an end, and he will become an unrestricted free agency this offseason. The 36-year-old forward may choose to return to the Bucks if he is offered a reasonable contract.

Tucker demanded a $12 million per year contract from the Rockets before being dealt to Milwaukee. However, he was not yet an NBA champion at the moment.

He may desire nothing less than that to return to the Bucks after demonstrating his abilities. As a result, Tucker’s NBA offseason should be interesting, with numerous teams presumably keeping an eye on his situation and potential availability.