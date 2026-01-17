Kevin Durant Expands NBA Legacy With Rockets And Record Earnings

As the 2025–26 NBA season unfolds, Kevin Durant finds himself at the center of two ongoing stories: a late-career championship push with the Houston Rockets and a financial ascent that places him among the wealthiest athletes in global sports. Now 37 and in his 18th NBA season, Durant remains a primary on-court force while his estimated net worth has reached approximately $300 million as of January 2026.

Durant’s arrival in Houston ahead of the 2025–26 campaign was one of the league’s most closely watched transactions. Traded to a young Rockets roster seeking credibility and postseason relevance, the veteran forward has immediately become its offensive anchor. Houston sits firmly in the Western Conference playoff mix, with Durant providing elite scoring, leadership, and late-game stability. He is under contract through the 2026–27 season and holds a player option for 2027–28. This season alone, his salary stands at $53.3 million.

On the court, Durant’s career résumé continues to grow even in his late 30s. He enters the second half of the season ranked seventh on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, underscoring a level of consistency rarely seen across nearly two decades. His accolades include two NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards, four scoring titles, NBA Rookie of the Year honors, four Olympic gold medals, 15 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA team appearances, and inclusion on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

From Blockbuster Moves To Historic Numbers

Durant’s path to Houston followed a career defined by high-profile transitions. Selected second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2007 NBA Draft, he was named Rookie of the Year after averaging 20.3 points per game. When the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City, Durant became the centerpiece of the Thunder alongside Russell Westbrook and James Harden. That core reached four Western Conference finals and the 2012 NBA Finals, where Oklahoma City fell to the Miami Heat.

The 2013–14 season marked one of the most dominant individual runs of the modern era. Durant averaged 32.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, won the league MVP award, and set a new NBA record with 41 consecutive games scoring at least 25 points, surpassing Michael Jordan.

In 2016, Durant reshaped the league by signing with the Golden State Warriors, a team coming off a record-setting 73–9 season. He helped deliver back-to-back championships and earned Finals MVP honors both times. That chapter ended abruptly in 2019 when Durant suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the NBA Finals, as Golden State ultimately lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Despite the injury, Durant signed a four-year, $164 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets, missing the entire 2019–20 season before returning at full strength. Over three seasons in Brooklyn, he averaged 26.9, 29.9, and 29.7 points per game. However, the Nets’ star-heavy roster featuring Kyrie Irving and James Harden produced only one playoff series win, leading to Durant’s trade to the Phoenix Suns in February 2023. His production remained elite there as well, with scoring averages above 26 points per game.

Business Growth Matches Basketball Longevity

While Durant’s scoring keeps him relevant on the floor, his business portfolio has expanded just as rapidly. His career NBA earnings are projected to exceed $500 million by the end of his current contract. Recent and future salary figures include $48.1 million in 2023–24, $49.8 million in 2024–25, $53.3 million in 2025–26, $43.9 million in 2026–27, and a $46.1 million player option for 2027–28. In 2022 alone, Durant reportedly earned about $85 million from combined salary, endorsements, and investments.

Central to that growth is a lifetime endorsement deal with Nike, signed in 2023 and reportedly paying $26 million annually, placing Durant in an exclusive group alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James. His endorsement portfolio also includes Gatorade, Degree, Postmates, and Acorns. Off the court, Durant’s media production company has partnered with Fox, ESPN, Apple, and Showtime, while his investment firm, 35 Ventures, has backed numerous technology and consumer startups.

Durant’s rise traces back to Washington, D.C., where he was born on September 29, 1988. After his parents divorced when he was an infant and his father was absent until his early teens, basketball became a constant. He developed through Maryland’s AAU circuit and later starred for the University of Texas, averaging 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds during his lone college season. Texas retired his No. 35 jersey after he won both the Wooden Award and the Naismith College Player of the Year Award. The number 35 remains a personal tribute to mentor Charles Craig, who was murdered at age 35.

As the season progresses, Durant continues to balance present impact with long-term legacy. Houston’s playoff push, his remaining contract years, and his expanding business footprint all remain active storylines. With his financial standing climbing from roughly $120 million in 2016 to $150 million in 2018, more than $170 million in 2019, and now approximately $300 million, Durant’s career stands as a model of sustained excellence—on the court and far beyond it.