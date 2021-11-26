Kevin de Bruyne demonstrates what Trent Alexander-Arnold might expect next at Liverpool.

Garth Crooks’ Team Of The Week pieces are typically ridiculed and mocked, yet they occasionally contain an interesting statistical tidbit.

This happened during the 2021/22 Premier League season’s week 12 retrospective.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was chosen by Crooks (as one of three centre-backs, but let’s ignore that) because of his two assists against Arsenal, and there was an excellent tidbit in the ‘Did you know?’ part.

“Alexander-Arnold has delivered 38 Premier League assists since the start of the 2018-19 season, four more than any other player throughout this period,” Crooks said.

Wow. It takes some real determination for a player who was still a youngster at the start of that run to be leading the way three years later.

It’s also worth noting that the chasing party includes two Liverpool players. Kevin De Bruyne is second in the standings with 34 points, although Andy Robertson (31) and Mohamed Salah (31) are behind him (30).

To be fair to Manchester City’s Belgian midfield maestro, he leads the league on a pro-rata basis, with 0.53 assists per 90 minutes to Alexander-0.36, Arnold’s but would he have had the same success playing at right-back?

Trent’s amazing qualities, as well as the tactical genius of Jurgen Klopp’s club, are demonstrated by his ability to be so creative from a normally defensive position.

Alexander-assist Arnold’s total is amazing not only when compared to his peers, but also when compared to the achievements of players throughout the Premier League’s history.

The 4-0 win over Arsenal marked the youngster’s 139th appearance in the league, and he has 39 assists in that time (as he opened his account against Bournemouth at Anfield in April 2018).

His total ranks him joint-79th all-time in the Premier League, and he’s up there with some well-known names, including Robbie Fowler.

The Liverpool hotshot of the 1990s made 379 appearances in the competition, despite being clearly a finisher rather than a creative by profession.

Robbie Keane (37 assists in 349 games), Harry Kewell (38 assists in 349 games), and others from the club’s history have similar goal-creation totals in their English top-flight careers.