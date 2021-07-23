Kevin Campbell reacts to the recent Everton transfer news, saying, “Rafa Benitez is going all out.”

Kevin Campbell, a former Everton midfielder, has weighed in on his former club’s first summer transfer activity.

Andros Townsend joined the Blues on a free transfer from Crystal Palace on Tuesday afternoon, becoming Rafa Benitez’s first signing as manager.

After joining the club in 2016 from Newcastle United, where Everton’s current manager was at the time, the 30-year-old spent five seasons at Selhurst Park.

Townsend, according to Campbell, is exactly what the Blues, particularly their leading striker, require ahead of the 2021/22 season.

“Well, I think there are a lot of Evertonians who actually look at this and think, ‘We should be looking for so-called better players,’” the former striker told Sky Sports.

“However, producing is the important. Townsend, an experienced wide player, would be a wonderful fit for Everton in my opinion. I truly believe that.

“He’s a dependable player; you know what you’ll get from him, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be licking his lips right now. This player has the ability to give assists and dangerous crosses in the box.

“I believe he is an excellent acquisition. Plus, there’s no risk because it’s a free.”

Townsend is one of a number of wide players linked with a move to Goodison Park recently.

Demarai Gray of Bayer Leverkusen is one of them, having undergone a medical with the club on Tuesday ahead of a possible departure from Germany.

Benitez is also a fan of Burnley’s gifted winger Dwight McNeil, according to The Washington Newsday on Monday – though Aston Villa could pose a threat in that regard.

Campbell believes that focusing on improving in the wide areas is exactly what the Blues require and where they suffered in 2020/21.

“I think the productivity from the wide areas was the issue for Everton last season,” he added.

“They had some wonderful runs, but when you boil it down, Everton was on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League, or had a chance, with eight games to go.

“However, it was their production in broad areas that truly let them down. They were strong at the back and in the middle of the field.” The summary comes to a close. ”