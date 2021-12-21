Kevin Belingon Reveals Injury After Shock Loss At ONE: Winter Warriors II MMA News: Kevin Belingon Reveals Injury After Shock Loss At ONE: Winter Warriors II MMA News: Kevin Belingon Reveals Injury After

After losing by knockout to Kwon Won Il in the co-main event of ONE: Winter Warriors II, Kevin Belingon’s long-awaited return to the cage did not go as planned.

The No. 2-ranked bantamweight informed to the public through virtual news conference that he was fighting with a rib injury going into the battle with the South Korean striker.

“However, I suffered a rib injury eight weeks prior to this bout, so I had to take a two-week break before returning to training.” At first, I had to be cautious with it. He already caught me in the ribs with a push kick in the first round, so I had to slow down a bit after that. “My entire body felt heavy the entire time,” Belingon stated glumly.

Despite Kwon’s constant pressure on Belingon, the Filipino star was fighting magnificently in the first frame and had been responding well to the South Korean’s fight strategy.

Belingon was even able to trip up Kwon, but he was unable to do anything useful when in first place for a short time.

Kwon kept the pressure on Belingon, and his strikes were enough to keep “The Silencer” away long enough for him to take advantage of his reach advantage and keep kicking the Filipino in the body.

With a frightening left uppercut to the body early in the second round, “Pretty Boy” forced Belingon to the mat and took the knockout victory with that single blow.

Belingon was clearly affected by Kwon’s body blows throughout the bout, as evidenced by his tucking his right elbow closer to his body than usual.

Belingon acknowledged that they had noted Kwon’s proclivity to target his body when questioned if he had noticed it.

“We noted in his past battles that he like aiming for body strikes. We anticipated him to retaliate against me in the same way. I always made it a point to build on my core strength so that when I was hit there during a fight, it didn’t hurt as much. It all went away in this fight because I was very careful with the injuries I was nursing,” Belingon explained.

Belingon is on a four-fight losing slide that began in March of this year.

