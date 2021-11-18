Kevin Belingon Recognizes What’s At Stake In First Fight Since October 2020, according to MMA News.

Kevin Belingon, the former bantamweight champion, is looking to end his three-fight losing run when he fights South Korean Kwon Won II at ONE: Winter Warriors II.

The International Business Times was able to ask “The Silencer” about his preparation for this battle during a virtual media roundtable.

“I took a few weeks off after my fight with [John] Lineker, and we were waiting for a scheduled fight, but it took a while.” “I’ll be facing a boxer in Kwon Won Il, and we’re working on countering some of his attacks, especially since he trained here in the Philippines,” Belingon stated confidently.

“We know how good our boxing coaching is in this country, therefore my camp and I are putting in a lot of effort to win.” I’m completely prepared and confident in my ability to win this time.” Since defeating bantamweight competitor Bibiano Fernandes for the right to name himself the division’s undisputed champion at ONE: Heart of the Lion in November 2018, Belingon has yet to win.

In the ONE Championship, he has fought Fernandes four times, losing three times and winning once.

In October 2020, he suffered his first knockout loss in his career as he took an uppercut from former UFC star John Lineker in the second round of their bout, forcing him to cover up on the ground.

In the striking department, Lineker had a significant lead over Belingon, and it was the first time in a long time that the Team Lakay player did not appear to be about to dominate on the feet.

Kwon, like Belingon, is a knockout artist who has seven knockout victories to his credit and has won his previous two fights by TKO.

Belingon’s game plan against Kwon may involve a few submit attempts if the fight ever goes to the ground, knowing full well his opponent’s boxing ability, which he perfected in the Philippines.

Belingon, who is 34 years old, has stated that this bout is a must-win for him if he wants to preserve his No. 2 bantamweight status.

On the ONE: Winter Warriors II card set for December 17, three new Team Lakay players will join the Filipino veteran.