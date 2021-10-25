Kerr is fine with Curry, and Green mocks Klay over the NBA 75 snub.

Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, has a simple but profound reaction to Klay Thompson’s omission from the NBA’s list of the 75 greatest players of all time.

As expected, a number of NBA luminaries and current stars were left off of the list of the league’s 75 greatest players of all time. Thompson was one of them.

The five-time NBA All-Star claimed that he is unconcerned by his absence from the list since he believes he is a top 75 player nonetheless.

Thompson appeared to be taking the situation seriously, while his Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were having a good time with it.

Thompson was mocked by the couple, who hung a Warriors jersey with his name and the number “77” on it, underlining that he didn’t make it to 75.

Warriors head coach Kerr stated that there is nothing wrong with it, and that he believes it is only right to have “humor with everything.”

“You have to have humor with everything, and his teammates definitely got that done to have a laugh with him,” Kerr said of Curry and Green’s jokes at Thompson’s expense to NBC Sports.

“But I believe that all of these men are naturally competitive. They wouldn’t have gotten this far if they weren’t very competitive, and at some point, men find something to motivate them. More importantly, Kerr noted that, on a serious note, such a joke may be a beneficial for Thompson if he can use the fact that he didn’t make the NBA 75 team as added motivation to show how good he truly is.

“Klay has “achieved pretty much everything,” according to the Dubs’ coach. “He’s a multi-time champion, an All-Star, and one of the all-time best 3-point shooters.” We’ll take whatever it takes to make him more competitive if that’s what it takes to make him more competitive.” Kerr hasn’t been hesitant about expressing his true feelings regarding the NBA’s 75 greatest players of all time.

In reality, he denied the claims that Thompson and Green were left off the list.

"I definitely think both guys [Thompson and Green] are in the top 75," Kerr asserted, "just based on winning and two-way basketball and everything that truly matters more than statistics and anything linked to stats." "What matters is if you're winning championships, and that's the only thing that matters. I had hoped and assumed that both of them would be.