Kenya’s Ongare Goes From Ghetto To Games In Tokyo

Christine Ongare, a 12-year-old mother who was reared in Nairobi’s slums by her fists, aspires to be the first African woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing.

The 27-year-old Kenyan will have her shot in Tokyo, which will be her first Olympic Games and a dream come true for her.

“I considered giving up several times… But I kept going because I thought where I came from was more difficult than where I was heading,” Ongare told AFP following a workout at Nairobi’s gym.

Growing up in Eastlands, one of Nairobi’s tougher postcodes, Ongare cut a small figure, standing 1.57 metres (5ft 2ins) and weighing 51 kilos (112 pounds).

Growing up in such a brutal atmosphere was not easy. Girls would be physically and sexually mistreated, according to Ongare, who had to learn to fend for herself from a young age.

“I am the youngest of four siblings. Because the others were not around, I had to be extra harsh because I had no one to defend me,” she explained.

“Whoever came on my side, whether a female or a boy, it didn’t matter to me if he was large or small, therefore I tried everything I could to defend myself.”

She became pregnant with her son Maxwell when she was 12 years old, a part of her life she prefers to keep private.

Ongare’s mother took on the job of raising the baby boy so that her daughter could return to school.

“My son doesn’t refer to me as mum; instead, he refers to me by my given name. “He calls my mother ‘mum,’” she remarked uncomfortably.

She tried football and gymnastics as a teenager, but it was discovering boxing that changed her life forever.

According to Benjamin Musa, head coach of Kenya’s Olympic boxing team, the sport gave Ongare newfound “resilience” and helped her cope with domestic problems.

Musa, who has known Ongare since her early fighting days, stated, “That’s what she really needed to get out of the harsh life she was going through.”

Ongare was originally introduced to boxing through BoxGirls Kenya, an Eastlands-based organization that uses gloves and sparring to empower young females.

Alfred Analo Anjere, the school’s founder and Ongare’s first coach, recalls a hardworking and punctual student: “She is a dedicated boxer,” he remarked.

When Ongare was younger, she didn't think she'd be able to make a living off the jabs and hooks thrown around the neighborhood.