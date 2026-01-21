Kenya’s Futsal Team Sets Sights on AFCON 2026 Qualifier in Namibia

Kenya’s national futsal team has embarked on a crucial journey to Namibia, where they will face off against the hosts in the first leg of their AFCON 2026 qualification campaign. The game, set for Friday, January 23, is pivotal in Kenya’s pursuit of a spot in the continental finals, with Coach James Omondi expressing confidence in his squad’s ability to secure a strong result.

Kenya Targets AFCON 2026 Spot

The 14-man Kenyan squad, led by Omondi, has been preparing rigorously for this important fixture, which could propel them closer to the AFCON 2026 finals in Morocco. A victory in this two-legged tie would see Kenya advance to the next qualifying round, bringing them one step closer to their goal. The return leg is scheduled for Nairobi on January 28, making this first encounter all the more crucial.

Kenya’s futsal team is determined to prove itself on the continental stage. Coach Omondi has called up a mix of youth and experience for the match, with several players having stood out in the local futsal league. The Kenyan team is not just competing for a place in Morocco but is also striving to elevate futsal as a recognized sport in a country traditionally focused on outdoor football.

“We are not going as tourists,” said Omondi at the team’s departure from Nairobi. “We have studied Namibia, and we know we can hurt them.” With a mix of optimism and pressure, the players are ready to make a statement on the international futsal scene.

Futsal’s Rising Profile in Kenya

While futsal may not yet enjoy the same status as outdoor football in Kenya, this qualifier offers an opportunity to change that narrative. The growth of indoor football in Kenya could receive a significant boost if the team successfully progresses through the qualification rounds.

Victory over Namibia would likely set up a tough encounter with Libya or another formidable opponent in the next phase. However, for now, all eyes are on the team’s performance in Windhoek, where they will take the first step on what could be a historic journey to the AFCON 2026 finals.