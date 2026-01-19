Kenya’s AFCON 2027 Hosting Confidence: PS Mwangi Insists “We Will Deliver”

Kenya’s Sports Principal Secretary, Peter Mwangi, has strongly countered skepticism surrounding the nation’s preparations for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, vowing the country will be “more than ready” to host the prestigious tournament.

Amid concerns over delays in construction and contractor inefficiencies, Mwangi made a bold assertion that Kenya’s preparations are on track and even ahead of schedule. “We will not just be ready; we will be spectacular,” he confidently stated, dismissing the notion that Kenya might lose its hosting rights due to unfinished infrastructure.

Key Milestones and Urgency Ahead

According to Mwangi, the Talanta Sports City, one of the major venues for the event, is currently 40% complete, and renovations at the Kasarani Stadium are progressing faster than anticipated. However, with just over two years to go before the tournament, the pressure is mounting on the government to ensure all works are completed on time.

“This is our moment,” Mwangi continued, urging Kenyans to unite behind the “Pamoja Bid.” He highlighted that the eyes of the world would be on Nairobi, and he emphasized the country’s commitment to showcasing its capacity to host a world-class event. However, the government’s bold claims will be put to the test in the coming months as CAF (Confederation of African Football) inspectors are set to conduct further evaluations of the progress. The next six months are critical for avoiding a potential diplomatic embarrassment.

While the government has committed significant resources to the cause, the progress made in the next few months will be pivotal in cementing Kenya’s standing as a legitimate and capable host for the 2027 tournament. The stakes are high, with a potential failure to meet the necessary timelines possibly resulting in the loss of hosting rights.