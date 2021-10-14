Kenyan cops apprehend the husband of slain runner Tirop.

Kenyan police arrested the husband of record-breaking runner Agnes Tirop on Thursday, after she was stabbed to death in a killing that stunned her home country and the sports world.

Emmanuel Rotich was apprehended in Mombasa, Kenya, in connection with the death of the 25-year-old double world champion and Olympian, who was heralded as a rising star whose career was cut short in her prime.

“He is in custody and was apprehended while escaping,” Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti told AFP, as police released photos of the man in handcuffs.

“He will face charges after investigations are concluded,” Kinoti said. Rotich is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to Kinoti.

The pair was reportedly having marital issues, according to Kenyan newspapers.

Since her death was discovered with stab wounds in the bedroom of their home in Iten, western Kenya, a high-altitude training location for many top-level athletes, tributes have come in for Tirop.

The front-page headline in Kenya’s Daily Nation newspaper read, “Murder of a Champion.”

Athletics Kenya said that events would be postponed for two weeks in honor of Tirop and another runner who died in an apparent suicide over the weekend.

Tirop’s murder was a “major blow” to sports, according to Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei, who described her as “one of the quickest emerging stars” and expressed hope for swift justice.

Mourners gathered at the family home in the village of Kapnyamisa, roughly two hours’ drive from Iten, some in tears.

Dinah Tirop, her mother, expressed her sorrow over the loss of her daughter, the family earner who paid for the children’s school tuition and clothing.

“It was incredibly saddening when we got the news,” her brother Josephat Keter said. “Agnes has always been a kind person and has never been in any disagreement with anyone.”

Tirop was killed less than a month after breaking the women’s lone 10km world record at a race in Germany. She was the 2015 global cross country champion and a double world 10,000m bronze medalist, and she finished fourth in the 5,000m in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

In 2015, she created history by being the second-youngest gold medalist in the women’s cross country championships, behind Zola Budd.

“Tirop’s death is the latest in a string of calamities that have befallen various athletes in recent years, including suicide, family feuds, drunkenness and illegal drug usage, as well as premature deaths,” Tuwei said.

