Kenyan Barber’s Erling Haaland Lookalike Fame Boosts Business

In Nairobi, a barber has turned his resemblance to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland into a viral sensation, gaining attention online and promoting his dreadlock business. Known as the “Kenyan Haaland,” he uses his lookalike status to market his barbering services, particularly dreadlock retouching, to a growing social media audience.

With over 8,000 followers on Facebook and an expanding presence on TikTok, the “Kenyan Haaland” has become a notable figure in Kenya’s influencer scene. His social media videos often feature him wearing a Manchester City jersey with the iconic number 9, cleverly blending football memes with marketing for his salon, where he specializes in dreadlocks.

Building a Business with Humor and Strategy

While his resemblance to Haaland is apparent, the “Kenyan Haaland” is not just relying on his looks. He embraces the playful banter from his followers, with many urging him to “shave the beard” for a more authentic transformation. Rather than being offended, he turns the comments into a marketing tool, reminding fans that his business offers more than just a lookalike experience.

“I do dreadlocks,” he says in many of his videos, engaging with fans and showcasing his precision with a crochet needle. In one recent video filmed at a spa, he demonstrates his skills, further solidifying his brand as both a barber and content creator.

His strategy has been bolstered by interactions with local celebrities like rapper King Kaka, helping expand his reach. Despite his growing fame, the “Kenyan Haaland” admits that he has yet to fully monetize his viral content, a challenge faced by many influencers in Kenya.

Nevertheless, the “Kenyan Haaland” has built more than just a viral persona. He has joined a growing group of local lookalikes—such as the “Kenyan Kanye” and “Bungoma Bond”—who are carving out a niche in the creator economy. But unlike many, this barber is using his newfound fame to fuel his salon business, not just his online presence.

As he continues to grow his brand, it’s clear that the “Kenyan Haaland” is making his mark in both the digital and business worlds. Whether styling dreadlocks or evoking the spirit of a Premier League star, he is proving that viral fame can be a powerful marketing tool in Kenya’s digital age.