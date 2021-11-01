Kenneth Walker of Michigan State is battling for the Heisman Trophy in a tight race.

The Heisman Trophy race is tightening at the top as college football enters November, and the leaders are starting to pull away from the pack. Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State, the lone running back among the top four favorites, was one of the players who shone brightest last weekend.

On Saturday, Walker had the biggest Heisman moment of the season, rushing 23 times for 197 yards and five touchdowns in a 37-33 shock win over the fancied, and despised, Michigan Wolverines. It was the day’s big game, and Walker looked like he belonged in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.

According to FanDuel.com, Walker was a +4000 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy last weekend, but his odds have now improved to +600.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is still the favorite at +150, barely ahead of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has climbed up to +350. In last weekend’s 33-24 triumph over Penn State, Stroud threw for 305 yards.

Because of a 31-20 loss versus Auburn in which he had no passing touchdowns, one interception, and a rushing touchdown, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral fell from second to a tie for third with Walker at +600.

Kenneth Walker’s Michigan State Spartans are placed No. 5 in the latest Associated Press poll and No. 4 in the weekly The Washington Newsday rankings, ensuring that he will continue to play on a national stage. Purdue, Maryland, Ohio State, and Penn State are still on the schedule for MSU. If the Spartans win the conference’s East division, where they are currently tied with Ohio State and one game ahead of Michigan, a Big Ten championship game could be played.

Heisman voters get to pick their top three finalists for college football’s most prized individual award.

According to FanDuel.com, the odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy as of the first weekend of November are as follows.

+125 — Bryce Young, Alabama QB+350 — CJ Stroud, Ohio State QB+600 — Matt Corral, Ole Miss QB+600 — Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State RB+850 — Caleb Williams, Oklahoma QB+3000 — Kenny Pickett, QB Pittsburgh+3000 — TreVey Henderson, RB, Ohio State+4000 — Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama RB+5000 This is a condensed version of the information.